Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Robert Edsall


Robert Edsall Obituary
Robert Edsall
07/18/1941 - 05/10/2019
Robert Edsall, 77, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Durango, Colorado. Mr. Edsall ran the family citrus farm until retiring and passed it along to his nephew who still runs it today. He received a BA from Princeton graduating in 1964. He enjoyed playing checkers, hiking, camping fishing, racquetball and anything outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Eleni; sons, David, Stephen, Drew Edsall, Chris and Clayton DeLoach; daughter Maria DeLoach-Webb; 3 Grandchildren, 4 Step-grandchildren; nephew David McKenzie and several nieces. A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Tuesday, May 21st at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home with a service held on Wednesday May 22nd at 1pm in Allen-Summerhill Chapel DeLand. Online condolences can be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019
