Robert Elwood Kropp
1930 - 2020
Robert Elwood Kropp
02/24/1930 - 07/24/2020
Robert "Bud" Kropp passed away doing what he loved to do, socializing and singing karaoke among friends. He was the most amazing man and larger than life! He loved every minute of his 90 years on this Earth....and everyone he met was a friend. He loved to laugh and swap stories especially with other veterans of the Korean War. He was a meteorologist in the Navy, and later a nuclear engineer who was called to oversee the disasters at Chernobyl, and Three Mile Island. He worked on Wall Street, and had an MBA. He was still consulting when he passed away. He is survived by his three children, Robert Edwin Kropp, Barbara Zisser, and Lisa Paull, and grandchildren, Eric, Elizabeth, Sarah, and Victoria…his dear friend and companion, Patricia Ardler, and a multitude of friends.
I can still hear his laughter…Bobby Kropp

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
