Robert Eugene Culliver
2/19/1931 - 4/18/2020
Robert Eugene Culliver of Daytona Beach, passed away at the age of 89.
Robert was the only son of Eugene and Edith Culliver. He grew up in Ft. Lauderdale with his parents and sister Yvonne. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1949. There are still many friends he kept in touch with in Lauderdale. He went on to Florida State University for two years, went into the Army for two years, then returned to FSU to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Business. During his time in the Army ('52-'54) he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. When he was honorably discharged from active military service he was transferred to the Army Reserve for eight more years. While at FSU he was the president of Delta Tau Delta ('52-'53 & '55-'56), active in the FSU Circus and the Inter Fraternal Council. Right before graduation he met the love of his life, Melinda (Linda) Jones. A year and a half later they married. They were married for almost 63 years. They were blessed with three children, Karen, Katheryn and Robert. Bob was very active while he lived in Ft. Lauderdale. Some of his accomplishments include: Junior Chamber of Commerce, President; Broward County Outstanding Citizen '62; Swimmer's Hall of Fame Founder; recognized for helping organize the "Collage Invasion" '62; Civitan President of Ft. Lauderdale chapter '59-'60; VP of State of Florida Civitan. Robert and his family moved to Daytona Beach in 1971. He became an active member of the Daytona Beach Baptist Church, the Westside Baptist Church and the Gideons. He studied religion at Stetson University and became a licensed minister. As his children got older, he focused his energies supporting them. He joined many campouts, hikes and concerts. While his son Robert was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Bob was awarded "Most Helpful Adult" '85-'86 from the Tomoka Chapter. He and his son were inducted into the Order of the Arrow, which sparked his love of Native American Studies. For many years he participated in and organized Pow Wows and gatherings focused on honoring Native Americans. This lead him to search his genealogy where he found out he was part Shawnee. Robert is survived by his wife Melinda Jones Culliver, his daughter Karen Culliver Parks and her husband Garrett Parks, his daughter Katheryn Culliver and her husband Marco Greco, his son Robert Culliver and his grandchildren Madison Parks, Daniella Greco, Lucciano Greco and Sierra Culliver. A memorial may be held after the virus threat is over. Thank you to Halifax Hospital Hospice team for all of their help.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020