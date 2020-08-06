Robert F. (Ski) Levandowski

January 14, 1952 - August 3, 2020

Robert F. (Ski) Levandowski, 68, passed away peacefully August 3, 2020, at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

A celebration of his life will take place in the Fall.

Mr. Levandowski was born January 14, 1952, in Ellenville, New York to Benjamin S. Levandowski and Doloraus P. Davidson, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin S. Levandowski, Jr. He is survived by his father, Robert Davidson (Bob Davis); sisters Judie (Brian) Edwards, DeLand; Rita (Bob) Janke, Des Plaines, IL; Nephews: Adam (Tara) Levandowski, New Bedford, MA; Brian M. (Rosalie) Edwards, Port Orange; Austin (Amanda) Edwards, Sparta, TN; Nieces Crystal (Josh) Phillips, Murfressboro, TN; Brianna Edwards, Lubbock, TX and several great-nieces and nephews.

"Ski" graduated from Seabreeze High School, and after graduation moved to Michigan for a brief period, where he fell in love with the world of culinary arts. Upon returning to Florida, "Ski" worked at many restaurants including the Treasure Island Inn, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and culminated his career at the Port Orange Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 4089.

Robert was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Washington Redskins football teams. He loved to fish, hunt and engage in activity that led him to the great outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Volusia Literacy Council, 826 White St, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Cardwell, Baggett & Summers Funeral Home is in charge.



