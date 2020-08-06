1/1
Robert F. (Ski) Levandowski
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. (Ski) Levandowski
January 14, 1952 - August 3, 2020
Robert F. (Ski) Levandowski, 68, passed away peacefully August 3, 2020, at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
A celebration of his life will take place in the Fall.
Mr. Levandowski was born January 14, 1952, in Ellenville, New York to Benjamin S. Levandowski and Doloraus P. Davidson, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin S. Levandowski, Jr. He is survived by his father, Robert Davidson (Bob Davis); sisters Judie (Brian) Edwards, DeLand; Rita (Bob) Janke, Des Plaines, IL; Nephews: Adam (Tara) Levandowski, New Bedford, MA; Brian M. (Rosalie) Edwards, Port Orange; Austin (Amanda) Edwards, Sparta, TN; Nieces Crystal (Josh) Phillips, Murfressboro, TN; Brianna Edwards, Lubbock, TX and several great-nieces and nephews.
"Ski" graduated from Seabreeze High School, and after graduation moved to Michigan for a brief period, where he fell in love with the world of culinary arts. Upon returning to Florida, "Ski" worked at many restaurants including the Treasure Island Inn, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and culminated his career at the Port Orange Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 4089.
Robert was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Washington Redskins football teams. He loved to fish, hunt and engage in activity that led him to the great outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Volusia Literacy Council, 826 White St, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Cardwell, Baggett & Summers Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved