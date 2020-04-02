|
Robert "Bob" Floyd Jones
March 20, 2020
Robert "Bob" Floyd Jones passed away suddenly on Friday 03-20-20, surrounded by his family at Advent Hospital, New Smyrna Bch, FL. He was a lifelong resident of Volusia County. He graduated from New Smyrna Bch HS Class of 65. During his working career he was employed as a Police Officer for the City of Edgewater, Security Officer at Patrick Air Force Base, Sales Rep for Rinker Materials, and retired from the City of Edgewater Utilities. He enjoyed his years as baseball umpire and basketball and volleyball referee with the Florida High School Athletics Association and Officiated at numerous baseball and volleyball state Championships. He was also Past President of the local A1 Officials Assoc. as well as supervisor of Volleyball for many years. He loved being with his family and friends, boating, and singing at many karaoke venues which everyone enjoyed. Bob was a member and past President of the local Parrot Head Club and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4242 of Edgewater. His Christian faith was strong and he was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Luther Floyd & Iona Mae Jones; brothers Vance & Pharold Jones; sisters Sudie Bufford & Beatrice Stewart; and stepson Aaron McDaniel. Bob is survived by his wife Linda of Edgewater, FL; sister Marjorie Shine of Oak Hill, FL; brother Keith Jones (Dawn) of Edgewater, FL; son Chris Jones (Heather) of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter Vanessa Russell (John) Bear Creek, N. Carolina; stepdaughters Allison Saurino (Danny) of Edgewater, FL and Courtney Mallon (Keith) of Irmo, S. Carolina; stepsons Scott Owens of Pt Orange, FL and John McDaniel of Sebring, FL; and grandchildren Shane Russell; Kailynn Jones; Charles, Jessica, and Amber Saurino; Connor and Jordan McDaniel, & Gabriel Medina. Due to the coronavirus services will be held at a future date to be announced by the family. Condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com.
