Robert Francis Herrold
03/11/1941 - 01/12/2020
Robert Francis Herrold also known as "Slug", 78 of New Smyrna Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in the hospital Sunday January 12, 2020 after a short battle with pneumonia and septic shock. Born March 11, 1941 in Washington, D.C. He was a Florida resident since 1970. He started his successful swimming pool business Bob Herrold's All Seasons Pools and Spas, Inc. in 1979. A former member of the Smyrna Yacht Club and Sugar Mill Country Club, he enjoyed boating and golf. A former football player at the University of Montana, in Missoula, he carried the love of college football with him throughout his life. He was a devoted Catholic attending church daily followed up by a full work day. The older he got the more he appreciated working. He was quick to forgive and always tried to see the best in people. Bob lived his life humbly in optimism and faith while surviving three different cancers. One of his granddaughters called him a "Warrior" and another granddaughter called him the "Champ". He adored animals, he even had pets in the office. Our Chihuahua Nina will miss her nightly belly rubs. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Sharon Herrold and his children, David Herrold (Jill), Beau Herrold (Heather) and Michael Kirby and Robyn Vermeil, all of Houston, Texas. Another son Brandon Kirby (Julie) lives in DeLand, Florida. Brandon is Vice President of the Pool Company and will continue on with Bob's good work. He took joy in his thirteen grandchildren, who adoringly called him "Big Pa", Nicholas, Alex, Sasha, Pate, Gage, Hannah, Hailey, Preston, Erin, Brennan, Collins, Molly and Lilly. He is survived by his sister in D.C., Marlene Negri (Puci) and is uncle to their children, Tony, Stephen (deceased), Mark (Rachel) and their children, Katy and Andrew, Tami and her children, Kyle, Mary, Karli and Nicole (Rob) and their daughter "Pip" and new baby Luke. He was thrilled to be a great great uncle to these two little ones. His sister MaryLou and spouse Larry are deceased. They had two daughters, Tracy Friess of Virginia and Toni Milner (Chris) of Atlanta who blessed him with more great nieces and nephews Quin, Griff and Reed. His parents Margaret Griffin Herrold and Gernett Herrold passed many years ago. I'm sure they are looking forward to seeing him in a better place. Catholic Service at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach on January 30 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to be announced after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224 who prolonged his life with a stem cell transplant giving me more time with my wonderful husband. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020