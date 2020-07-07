Robert Francis Jergel
07/24/1923 - 06/16/2020
Robert F. Jergel passed away peacefully, comforted by his family, in Daytona Beach, Florida on June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents John and Josephine Jergel, brother John ("Jackie") Jergel, sister Dottie LeDonne, and son Eric Jergel.
Bob Jergel was born on July 24, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a loving Slovenian immigrant family who worked to achieve their American Dream in the Steel City. Bob graduated from Pittsburgh's Peabody High School and worked in the family's radiator and welding business. At night, he enjoyed listening to jazz greats like Errol Garner at the Crawford Grill in the nearby Hill District.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946, earning the rank of Aviation Electronic Technician's Mate First Class. Using top secret technology (radar) he helped detect thirteen German submarines intending to sink oil tankers in the Caribbean. As a result of his experience in the Navy, Bob acquired a love for both electrical engineering and rum.
Bob met Lucille Pavlovich when she visited relatives in Pittsburgh. These two music lovers fell for each other and married in 1953. Like other immigrant sons who had served the nation during World War II, Bob used his GI Bill benefits and obtained a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1954. He was the first college graduate in his family.
Accepting an engineering position with IBM, Bob moved his family to Vestal, NY. At IBM, his work consisted of engineering and engineering management of computer systems for the Federal Systems Division at Owego, NY. His efforts during the "Space Race" on the A-7, Saturn and Space Shuttle Support Equipment was a source of great pride for his family. He retired from IBM in 1984 as a senior program manager. A life-long learner, Bob was awarded a master's degree in engineering administration from Syracuse University.
Bob and Lucille retired to Palm Coast, FL in 1987. They continued their love affair with golf, joining several leagues and playing many rounds with new friends. They enjoyed extensive travel in the United States and Europe and especially loved visiting the ancestral homeland of Slovenia where they happily reconnected with their many cousins. Travel inspired Bob's genealogical research and his writing of family history. He used his computer skills to constantly connect with friends and family and to watch cultural programs from Slovenia. His voluminous library was testament to his love of reading and his intellectual curiosity.
Bob is survived by wife Lucille (Pavlovich) Jergel, daughter Marcie Jergel Hutchinson and her husband Mike, son Bob Jergel and his wife Cindy, and son John Jergel and his wife Janis. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Erin and Mary Beth Hutchinson, Stephanie Holtzapfel, Patrick and Ryan Jergel and Eric and Andrew Jergel. In 2019 Bob and Lucille became the proud great-grandparents of Reagan Shirley Holtzapfel and Alexander Hutchinson Marshall.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place at the SNPJ Recreation Center in Enon Valley, PA at a later date due to COVID-19 limitations. Contributions in Bob's name can be made to the SNPJ Recreation Center's cabin renovation project at http://www.snpjrec.com/
270 Martin Rd. Enon Valley, PA 16120.
Sweet Old Bob was loved by all. He will be missed.