Robert (Bob) Francis Snover
October 30, 2019
Robert (Bob) Francis Snover, 93 passed away peacefully Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Countryside Lakes in Port Orange, FL. He was born in Detroit Michigan to Gregory (George) Sznarwakowski and Monica Gorznska. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty, three sons, Robert M, Steven, and Jeffrey, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone and will be sorely missed by all. Bob served in the US Army and Air Force in both WW2 & Korean wars, where he received his High School & College GED's and the National Defense Service Medal. In 1954, he married Betty Mae Tibstra in Evergreen Park, Illinois. He settled in Chelmsford, MA in 1966 to raise his family. He spent a majority of his career as a senior electronics engineer at RCA & Raytheon, working for the US Air Force Special Forces, Boeing, Grumman, NASA and the FAA. He was particularly proud to be part of the team of radar specialists responsible for landing the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) and astronauts on the moon. Bob moved to Port Orange FL after retiring.Bob took life's ups and downs in stride and always found something to smile about. People who knew him for decades and those who'd only recently met him at Countryside Lakes all have positive memories of what a kind and gentle soul he was. He was a true gentleman, thankful for a life well lived. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday November 7 at Countryside Lakes, 941 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL, 32127. Bob will be interred at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH at a private family ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cross Roads Ministries, 1851 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32119 www.crbible.com. You may share a memory or offer sympathy online at https://www.heritageflagler.com/obituaries/Robert-Snover-2/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019