Robert G Ferren


1932 - 2019
Robert G Ferren Obituary
Robert G Ferren
September 30, 1932 - July 24, 2019
Robert G Ferren, 86, New Smyrna Beach FL died at 11:40AM July 24, 2019 at Oceanview Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Mr. Ferren was born September 30, 1932 in Olney, Illinois, the son of Carrie Mae and Gerrard Ferren. He married Patricia nee. Luke Ferren September 12, 1954. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Cynthia Ann (Jody) Runyon, Robert Scott (Elizabeth) Ferren, Matthew Steven (Michelle) Ferren, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was a retired City Planner for New Smyrna Beach. Graveside services will be held in Casey, Illinois.Share a memory with the family at www.BaldwinCremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019
