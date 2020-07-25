Col. Robert G. Osborne
Sept. 19, 1946 - July 11, 2020
Palm Coast – Col. Robert G. Osborne, 73, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home. He was born September 19, 1946 in Lexington, KY. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert T. and Thelma Mae (Charles) Osborne and his brother, Charles F. Osborne. Robert is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Osborne; daughter Melissa Valendo and husband Michael; son Erik Christensen Jr. and wife Remirs; son Bryan Christensen and wife Kaycee; daughter Lisa Lucas and husband Keith; son Kirk Lake and wife Carey; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; aunt Sue Reed; and cousins Geoffrey and Geof Reed. Robert served as a Communication Officer in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of Colonel. He received numerous honors including the Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Legion of Merit Medal, and a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army, Robert began teaching at the Buddy Taylor Middle School where he was named 'Teacher of the Year' in 2002. Robert enjoyed Sundays on the golf course with friends. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Palm Coast Elks Lodge. A private funeral will be held at The Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, KY. Arrangements by Lohman Funeral Home, Palm Coast, FL. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
