Robert Gerald Burns


1938 - 2020
Robert Gerald Burns Obituary
Robert Gerald Burns
April 8, 1938 - February 9, 2020
Robert Gerald Burns, age 81, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts to Robert Joseph and Margaret M. Coughlin Burns, Robert visited the area on and off for 10 years from Brooksville. A building inspector for 32 years, he was a master plumber, and heating and air conditioning technician. Robert volunteered at the National and State Park Forestry for over 30 years. He loved camping, wildlife, fishing and was an avid outdoors man. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shannon; son, Robert (Grace) Burns, of New Smyrna Beach; daughter, Kathleen (Yacha) Becker, of Santa Rose; son, Shawn (Kimberly) Burns, of Altamonte Springs; 5 grandchildren, Winston, Ethan, Elizabeth, Kristine and Kelsey. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Burns; niece, Crissy and nephews, Mark and Joey; and his cat, Squeeky. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Quinn, T.O.R., officiating. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
