Robert L. Green
4/30/1951 - 7/22/2020
Robert L. Green, 69 of DeLand passed away July 22, 2020 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 30, 1951 and came to DeLand from Broward County. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS America. Robert was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Broward County. He was a member of the DeLand area Cruisers and the Cookie Car Club. He enjoyed cars, car shows and watching races on TV. Robert also enjoyed restoring old cars. He was predeceased by brother William H. Green. He is survived by his sister Linda Hilgenfeldt (Charlie). Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.