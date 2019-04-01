|
Robert H. Varebrook, Sr.
03/28/2019
Robert H. Varebrook, Sr., 74, of Port Orange, FL went to be with our Lord Jesus on March 28, 2019. He owned the Five Star Café at the Daytona Dodge Dealership at the AutoMall. He was also involved with running the New Smyrna Speedway FASCAR and before that helped to run the Volusia County Speedway NASCAR. Before he moved to Florida he was involved in the banking business in Wisconsin. He is proceeded in death by his parents Harold and Irene Varebrook of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and father in law Glen Stern of Basco, Wisconsin. He was a great man, someone who was always full of surprises. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his second wife Doreen M. Boley, sons Nick Boley and Michael Boley (Fiancee Paula Purvis). Also, his first wife Georgia Kanna Varebrook, sons Bob Jr. and Tim, daughter Julie of Wisconsin. His siblings Tom, Mike and Doug Varebrook. Sisters, Judy Shepherd, Jackie Reinders and Peggy Wenzel and their spouses all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He did enjoy sitting on his porch with a good Canadian Whiskey Manhattan with his wife Doreen. Eight grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Caleb, Isaac, Carter, Taylor, Ryan and Bailey. There will be four private services for family and friends. Many thank-yous to Advent Health and Hospice. Arrangements are through Heritage Funeral and Cremation.
