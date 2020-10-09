Robert (Paul) Hart

Aug. 30th, 1932 - Oct. 3, 2020

Robert (Paul) Hart 88, of Holly Hill, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was from Andalusia, AL. He came to FL. in 1951. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He retired as a silk screen printer.

He is survived by his wife (Grace). Son (Alan Hart) of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Three grand children, Cheryl Vick and husband Kevin, of Houston, TX. Carl (Gator) Connell and wife Beatriz of New Smyrna Beach. Erin Anderson and husband Donnie of Oak Hill, FL. Eight great grand children. Maria and Thomas Connell of New Smyrna Beach. Elliott Adkins of Marblehead, MA. Elise and Houston Vick of Houston, TX. Hunter Harrison and husband Coby. Joe and Case Douglas of New Smyrna

Beach. The family has entrusted arrangements with Volusia Memorial Funeral Home.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Hospice.



