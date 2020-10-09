1/1
Robert (Paul) Hart
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Paul) Hart
Aug. 30th, 1932 - Oct. 3, 2020
Robert (Paul) Hart 88, of Holly Hill, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was from Andalusia, AL. He came to FL. in 1951. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He retired as a silk screen printer.
He is survived by his wife (Grace). Son (Alan Hart) of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Three grand children, Cheryl Vick and husband Kevin, of Houston, TX. Carl (Gator) Connell and wife Beatriz of New Smyrna Beach. Erin Anderson and husband Donnie of Oak Hill, FL. Eight great grand children. Maria and Thomas Connell of New Smyrna Beach. Elliott Adkins of Marblehead, MA. Elise and Houston Vick of Houston, TX. Hunter Harrison and husband Coby. Joe and Case Douglas of New Smyrna
Beach. The family has entrusted arrangements with Volusia Memorial Funeral Home.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved