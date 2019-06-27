|
|
Robert Hatton, Sr.
April 15, 1943 - June 1, 2019
A Memorial Service for Mr. Robert Hatton, Sr., 76, Miami, FL, who passed on June 1, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, with Mrs. Nadine Peacock, delivering the main eulogy. Mr. Hatton was born on April 15, 1943 in Palatka, FL to the late Rebecca Fisher. He worked in Construction as a Carpet Installer. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Hatton, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter: Camillia Hatton; sons: Terrance Hatton, Charles William Jr.; grandchildren: Christian Harrison, Kendra Hatton, Kateri Hatton, Jamia Walker, Marcus Hatton, Knox Randol; great niece and caregiver: Wisteria Harry; sister: Alene Smalls Butler (Bernard); three special friends: Larry Turner, Wilmar Alexander, Robert Darlington, and other sorrowing family and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019