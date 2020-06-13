Robert Hays Cortelyou "Bob"Feb. 6, 1945 - June 12, 2020Robert Hays Cortelyou "Bob", of DeLand, FL, 75, passed away peacefully June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mr. Cortelyou was born February 6, 1945, in Woodville, Mississippi to Ruth Billings and John Hubert Cortelyou. Bob graduated from Woodville High School in 1964 and went on to further his education at Mississippi State University. After graduating with a Civil Engineering degree from MSU, Bob obtained his Professional Engineer license from the State of Florida in 1972. This led him to a successful career in the public and private sectors. In 2006, he was awarded the Career Achievement Award from the American Society of Highway Engineers. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Linda Hammack in 1969 in Woodville. They have two children, Kelly Cortelyou Munn (Brian Munn) and Kendall Cortelyou Ward (Josh Ward). Bob is also survived by his brother, John Billings Cortelyou (Linda). Bob was involved in many community events. As hobbies, he enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren (Madeline & Carter Munn, Karrington & Marshall Ward). His family and friends pay tribute to him: "Bob is the most generous, kind-hearted, loving, husband, father and grandfather and who would light up the room with his infectious smile." He will be dearly missed.