Robert J. Fowler
04/04/2019
Robert J. Fowler, 87, passed away peacefully in the Lord's arms with his family at his side on April 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laurine, adopted son, Joseph Labarbera and many family members. Preceding him in death was his daughter, Nikita Fowler of Rochester. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:00 AM in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Interment will follow in Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, please send donations to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137. For full obituary information and to leave condolences for the family please go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangement are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019