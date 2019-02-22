|
Robert J. Lundberg
2/10/1927 - 2/6/2019
Robert J. Lundberg, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home in Edgewater, Florida. Born in Erie, PA on February 10, 1927, he was the son of the late John C. and Frances Fladry Lundberg.
Robert graduated from Warren Area High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was a P47 Engine Mechanic in Germany during WWII. He worked at Warren National Bank, Marine Bank and PNC for 43 years. Robert retired in February 1988.
He enjoyed playing golf, attending golf tournaments in Akron, Ohio and Augusta, GA, cross country skiing, and spending time with his many friends. Robert was always happy and smiling. He was a wonderful storyteller. Robert never met a stranger.
Robert volunteered at the , Kiwanis Club, and other organizations in the community. He worked at Cable Hollow Golf Club and transported school students in his retirement while living in Warren, PA. Robert volunteered in the Emergency Department at Bert Fish Memorial Hospital and Turnbull Bay Golf Club in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Robert met the love of his life, Patricia Allmendinger, and married her on September 27, 1952 in Warren, PA. She predeceased Robert on September 4, 2003. He is survived by his children: Barbara Scott (Ian) of Warren, PA, Scott Lundberg (Cindy) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Kelly Sedon (Terry) of Piscataway, NJ, and Robert A. Lundberg (Erlinda) of Edgewater, Florida. Grandchildren are Rory Lundberg, Lindsey Tontis, Jacob Scott, Melissa Lundberg, and Tracy Spellman. Great grandchildren are Grady, Sawyer, and Henry Lundberg, Tag Tontis, and Morgan Spellman. Robert leaves many cousins.
Friends are invited to visit on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Smyrna Beach, Florida where a celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. A military funeral and burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens in Edgewater, Florida.
Donations may be made in his name to the or a .
Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019