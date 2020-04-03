|
|
Robert J. Ward
September 11, 1928 - March 31, 2020
Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his winter home in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
He was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on September 11, 1928, the son of the late Thomas and Mildred [Panton] Ward.
Bob graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1947 where he played on the school's football and basketball teams. He also studied Instrumentation and graduated from Erie County Tech Vocational School.
He served with the US Army signal core during the Korean War. After returning from the service, he was employed at Kimberly Clark for 27 years as a Head Tradesman in the Instrumentation department and later became the Senior Technical Engineer with Linde Air Union Carbide for 19 years before retiring in 1992. While employed with Linde Air, he traveled throughout the US as a Senior Technical Project Engineer and oversaw projects to completion.
He was a member of the Elk Club, the LaSalle Sportsman Club, a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus #247 and the Franklinville Conservation Club.
Over the years, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family & friends in addition to golfing, bowling, outdoors, camping and boating. He also was a dedicated sports fan and very loyal to the Buffalo Bills and Nascar racing. He enjoyed 30 plus years with his wife Audrey in New York's Southern tier at Emerald Acres Camp grounds as a seasonal camper. He and Audrey were also snowbirds and spent the past 25 plus years at their winter vacation home in New Smyrna Beach FL.
He was the beloved husband of the late Audrey M. [Rager] Ward, who passed away in March of 2013.
Bob is survived by two sons Robert (Renée) Ward and William (Mary) Ward , two daughters, Linda (Chris) Buchalski and Donna (Richard Messing) Ward, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Thomas R. (Joan) Ward and Carol (Vincent) Rhoney.
Private services were held at the wishes of his family.
Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Niagara Falls, NY.
Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020