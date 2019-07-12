|
|
Robert James Weiss, Jr.
July 19, 1949 - July 7, 2019
Robert James Weiss Jr. was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 19, 1949 to Robert and Evelyn Weiss. He lived most of his life in New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange, Florida. He was a Veteran of the US Army and served time in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Badge. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. We will all miss him dearly. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters: Abby Sharon (Brandon), Stacy Weiss, Shawn Tressler (Clint), son Dustin Weiss, sister Ramona Weiss, brothers: Tony (Bonnie) and David Weiss (Dee) along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Evelyn Weiss, sister Nancy Brady and two grandchildren Tanner and Eban Sharon. Fly high dad, until we meet again.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019