Robert (Bump) Jarvis
August 4, 2019
Robert Jarvis, 77, of Daytona Beach, passed suddenly on Sunday, August 4th. Bob was born in February of 1942 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. It was here that he met the love of his life, Ann, and they married while he was enrolled at UW Whitewater. Soon after marriage they had their first child, Pat, and seven years later they were blessed with a girl, Amy. Due to his job there were several moves along the way, but Chicago is where they would call home. Bob was a wonderful father and husband and always put his family first. He loved to tell stories about them, perhaps sharing a bit too much at times, but that was part of his charm. He never met a bag of popcorn, a dog or a rumrunner that he did not like! He cherished his work friends, many he talked about still. Reminiscing about sales calls gone wrong, or back room poker games at a hotel in the 70's where you picked up your bottle of booze when you checked in were some of his favorite tales. We could listen to them for hours (and we have!). After the loss of Ann one year ago, Bob had a very busy year. He went on several cruises, saw his grandson graduate from high school, went on a boy's trip to Vegas, learned to cook and use basic household appliances, spent nearly every day with his best friend Lily – she always managed to get one more puppy cookie out of him than she was allowed. He proudly served on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club, volunteered with the First Tee at LPGA, served on the Board of the Ormond Beach Lions Club and worked on his golf game. Bob spent the last two weeks in Chicago visiting family and friends, and spending time visiting his beloved Ann. He came back to Daytona Beach and told Amy how much he missed her. It is our belief that he decided it was time to go home and be with Ann. Bob is survived by his son Pat and his wife Gail, his daughter Amy and her husband Ken. He had four grandchildren: Madison, Blake, Brice and Lily, all who were the light of his life. Bob has one brother Peter. He is preceded in death by his wife Ann and his parents Robert and Beatrice and his brother Stephen (Kim). A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17 from 2:30-5:00pm, followed by a prayer service at Davenport Funeral Home at 419 E Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019