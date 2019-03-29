|
Robert Jason Grundmann
05/31/1976 - 03/15/2019
Rob passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Ormond Beach home on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in Green Bay, Wi. on May 31, 1976 and moved to Florida when he was five years old. After graduating from Mainland High School, he served in the US Army. He was predeceased by his father, Roger H Grundmann, and is survived by his mother, Sandy; twin brother, Justin; two children; son, Jason (JT) and daughter, Haley; his very special niece, Jessy; and his fiancé, Dawn Langan; along with many other relatives and close friends; including those at the Early Ducks Club. He enjoyed movies, music, concerts, karaoke, serving holiday meals at the Salvation Army for 10 years, and helping others in any way that he could. He was proud of his work as a mixologist …. especially most recently at Tokyo Steak House designing and serving beautiful, colorful and exotic concoctions. His love of golf went back to his young years. One of his happiest moments was his hole in one at Riviera Country Club on the par 4 third hole. He and his happy smile will be sorely missed. A gathering for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. You may share your thoughts at: www.Heritageflagler.com.
