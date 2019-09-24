|
Robert John Hoggarth
Sep. 20, 2019
Robert John Hoggarth, 89, of South Daytona, Florida, passed away amidst the loving visits of his four children, grandson and friends at Hospice Care Center – Ormond Beach on September 20, 2019. His lifelong wife and soul mate, Sylvia Mae (Harvey) Hoggarth died in 2016. He was born on June 30, in Milford, Massachusetts, son to Robert Francis and Mary Patricia (Mulvaney) Hogarth, and had lived in Mendon, Massachusetts most of his life before retiring and moving to South Daytona in 1989. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys' Trade High School, and worked at Draper Corporation in Hopedale, Massachusetts prior to serving in the Korean War from 1952-1953. For a proud fifty years, he served as an active member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, local union number 346. He was an avid planner, pencil and scratch paper in hand, with a keen eye for any, sometimes colorful, investment opportunities, including using his building skills to turn a tiny cottage in Maine to a second home in New Hampshire. He enjoyed morning crony chats at the local Mendon coffee shop and, later in life, his chair on wheels with a view at his kitchen table. He loved and dedicatedly worked hard in his trade as a carpenter to support his family. He had a sharp wit, unique sense of humor and most definitely beat to his own drum, living life unapologetically on his terms. He is survived by, and passed his love of family to, his four children, Gary Hoggarth of Ocala Florida, Patricia Harnois (Alan) of Palm Coast Florida, Mary Anne Bishop (Donald) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and Linda Watts (Vincent) of Winter Haven, Florida. He leaves seven grandchildren (who affectionately called him Grumpy), Ryan Hoggarth, Alan Harnois, Zachary Bishop, Cody Bishop, Christopher Watts, Nicholas Watts and Tanya Watts; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Edward Hoggarth and his daughter-in-law, Dawn Hoggarth. A private family burial service will be held at the convenience of the family in Swan Dale Cemetery located in Mendon, Massachusetts. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019