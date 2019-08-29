|
Robert John Kick, Jr.
June 12, 1946 - August 13, 2019
Robert John Kick, Jr., 73, Edgewater, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Mr. Kick, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Era, was born in Dayton, OH and moved to Edgewater in 2008 from Anaheim, CA. He was a mechanical engineer for Boeing and McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Mfg. in Long Beach, CA for 24 years before his retirement. Mr. Kick was a founding member of the Edgewater Landing Motorcycle Group and enjoyed motorcycling and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca L.; son, Steven (Jody) Kick and daughter, Kerry Kick, both of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; mother, Virginia Kick of Hendersonville, NC; two brothers, Mark (Soodi) Kick of Eagle, CO and Dan (Dottie) Kick of Tolland, CT and two grandchildren, Scott and Wesley Kick. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert John Kick and brother, James Kick. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Gathering will be from 11 AM until 2 PM on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Edgewater Landing Community Clubhouse. Private cremains burial will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019