Robert Joseph Kiecksee
11/21/1956 - 01/31/2019
Robert Joseph Kiecksee, 63, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Jefferson City, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born November 21, 1956, in Jefferson City, the son of the late Paul Henry and Benilda Christeen (Brandt) Kiecksee. Robert was a graduate of Jefferson City High School. He worked as a bartender and restaurant manager most notably at the Oyster Pub but also at other restaurants until his health issues. Robert enjoyed outdoor activities including boating, fishing, and camping. Survivors include his daughter, Delaney Kiecksee, Ormond Beach, FL; his sister, Cheryl (Grover) Beatty, Jefferson City; and many dear cousins. A memorial visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019