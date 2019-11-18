Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Mims, FL
Robert Joseph "Bob" Winters Jr.


1927 - 2019
Robert Joseph "Bob" Winters Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Joseph Winters, Jr.,
Sept. 9, 1927 - Nov. 15, 2019
Robert "Bob" Joseph Winters, Jr., 92, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of East Setauket, NY, slipped away peacefully on November 15, 2019. He was born in September 9, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Robert and Emma Winters.
Bob was a member of the Police Benevolent Association of Nassau County, Retired Police Association of the State of NY, Association of Retired Police Officers, the American Legion Post 267, and the Disabled American Veterans. He is a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Bob joins his daughters, Lucretia and Barbara, and his parents, Robert and Emma, in Heaven. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Lucretia, to cherish his memory. Bob is also survived by his loving daughters, Susan House (husband, Field) and Doreen Winters; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and his brother, James Winters of AZ.
A Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 19th from 4pm to 7pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Bob will be laid to rest with the rendering of Military Honors on Wednesday, November 20th at 1pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob's memory by donating to Halifax Hospice.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Emory L. Bennett Memorial Veterans Nursing Home and the people at Halifax Hospice for their loving care and support during Bob's final days.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
