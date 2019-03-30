|
|
Robert Keith Raven "Bob"
1937 - 2019
Orange City, FL, formerly from Ossining, New York. Bob earned a final retirement from a life of hard work on March 28, 2019. Bob is survived by the love of his life, Carmella (Longo) after 58 years of marriage. Loving father to Richard Raven (1972-1984), Deborah (Earl) Johnson and Traci (Dante) Farina. Proud grandfather to Bryan, Jeffrey and Sarah Johnson, and Gianna Farina. Bob worked as a theatrical electrician on Broadway, then as an automobile mechanic. He owned Carl & Bob's Auto Service in Orange City. Bob loved country music, old cars, NASCAR and boating on the St. Johns River. In retirement, he played Santa for underprivileged children and volunteered delivering bread to various soup kitchens. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 6-8 PM at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Tuesday 3 PM. Burial will follow in Deltona Memorial Gardens, Orange City, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019