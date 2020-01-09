|
Robert (Bob) Koons, III
08/18/1963 - 01/02/2020
Robert Harold Koons, III passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 2, 2020. Bob was born on 08/18/1963 in Indianapolis, IN to parents Robert H. Koons, Jr and Mary Fox. Survived by spouse Margaret (Peggy) Koons, son Brian Koons, daughter Ali Van Houten, son-in-law Travis Van Houten, two grandchildren, his father Bob, and his stepmother Sally. Preceded in death by his mother and grandparents. Bob loved being a salesman and sold everything from home improvement items such as vinyl siding and windows to Nordic Track exercise equipment. He loved playing pool at Uncle Waldo's and poker at the Daytona Beach Dog Track and Poker Room, as well as attending the horse races at Canterbury Downs when he lived in Minnesota. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to the suddenness of his passing, there will be a private memorial for immediate family only. Please send memorials to either New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program or Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020