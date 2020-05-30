Robert L. Brown
March 25, 1931 - May 26, 2020
Robert L. Brown, age 89, of Edgewater, died at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in New York Mills, New York to Leonard and Helen Feisthamel Brown, Robert came to the area in 1995 from Sauquoit, New York.
An electrician, he started working at the age of 13 at Beaunit Fibers doing odd jobs. Robert worked his way up to Head of Electrical Maintenance until their closure. After that he worked for Otis Elevators until his retirement at age 62. A United States Air Force veteran, he served during the Korean War. Robert was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church; the American Legion Post 285; the Elks Club, New Smyrna Beach Post 1557 and the Eagles Port Orange Post 4089. He was a Marshall at Turnbull Bay the Preserve and loved to golf. Robert received two hole in ones at Hidden Lakes Golf Course.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Joan; 2 sons, Douglas Brown, of Utica, NY and Steven (Patricia) Brown, of Utica, NY; 4 daughters, Deborah (Charles) Newton, Sr., of Edgewater; Roxanne (Richard) Mirch, of Long Eddy, NY; Roberta Hunter, of Utica, NY; and Laura (Filippo) Casamento, of Frankfurt, NY; 3 step-sons, Gerald (Tamara) Dziekowicz, of Fredericksburg, VA; Paul Dziekowicz, of Ft. Worth, TX; Frederick Dziekowicz, of New Hartford, NY; 2 sisters, Nancy Austin, of Utica, NY and Bernadette Brown, of New Hartford, NY; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by 4 grandchildren, Douglas, Zachary, Charles, and Enzo; sister, Betty and brothers, Billy and Buddy.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, with the Redemptorist Fathers, St. Gerard's Catholic Church, officiating. Friends will be received on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the nurses and all the people from Vitas Hospice Care who took care of Robert. They provided much comfort during his last days.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.