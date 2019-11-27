|
|
Robert L. Lavender
Nov. 10, 1956 - Nov. 25, 2019
Robert L. Lavender, 63, Oak Hill, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Advent Health, Orlando. Robert was born in Portsmouth, VA and moved to Oak Hill in 1971 from Key West. He was a Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator for the City of Port Orange for 27 years before retirement and member of New Life Christian Fellowship in Titusville. Survivors include two brothers, Al Lavender of Oak Hill and Joe (Kelly) Lavender of Edgewater; nephews, Joe (Ashley) Lavender, Jr. and Wayne (Wendy) Glover; great nephews & nieces, Wyatt and Willow Lavender, Lila and Ty Glover and Jace and Hunter Visconti; his former sister-in-law, Kim Murphy and numerous friends and co workers. Visitation will be from 5 PM until 8 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Dudley Edgewater Chapel, 433 N. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater. Private burial will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Oak Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019