Robert Lee Alexander Reed
June 17, 1937 - Dec. 28, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Lee Alexander Reed "Buggy", 82, Daytona Beach, who passed on December 28, 2019, will be 11AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Life Church Ministries with Rev. Victor E. Gooden, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8PM today (Fri. Jan. 3) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 10AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Reed was born on June 17, 1937, to the late Alexander Reed and Annie Pearl O'Berry. He attended public school and was later drafted into the United States Army where he received his GED. He retired from Memorial Hospital where he worked in Environmental Services. Buggy was married to the late Arlen Conaway Reed, and he coached all sports for over 50 years at Campbell Street, Cypress Park, Derbyshire Park, Halifax Academy , Daytona Beach Pal Center and he was an avid Gator Fan. He is survived by 3 daughters, Ronesther Reed, Janiece Wiley (Darryl) and Barbie Davis (Ant), all of Daytona Beach,; 2 sons, Dave Davis (Shundra), Tampa, and Charles Davis, Jr. (Veronica) Daytona Beach,; 2 sisters, Joan Daniels and Katherine O'Berry, both of Daytona Beach,; 3 brothers, Harvey Porter (Marsha), Port Orange, Larry Porter (Katie) and Kelvin O'Berry, all of Daytona Beach,; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020