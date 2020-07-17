Robert Lee Mashamesh

1946 - 2020

On May 1, 2020, Rob Mashamesh passed peacefully, leaving behind his loving wife "Kity" and devoted pet greyhound, Candy. Born in Miami, Florida, it was during his brief service in the Marines that Rob was introduced to Doo-Wop music, the genre and hobby that became his life's passion. Singing bass/second tenor, he performed with The Five Boroughs in the 1990s. Later he moved to Central Florida, where he sang wherever and whenever possible, determined to "keep the music alive." While singing with the doo-wop group, Flashback, he met Kate Osborn. The couple had a shared love of music and for many years they enjoyed their Friday nights, dancing together at "The Club" in Palm Coast. In addition to his wife Kate, Rob is survived by his sister, Yvonne and his niece Joi, in Palm Coast, and his brother, Edward in Miami, FL. Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Palm Coast on Friday, 7/24/20 at 1:00 pm. "Candy and I love you, Mr. Bass-Man."



