|
|
Robert Lee Mays Sr.
Aug. 8, 1943 - March 19, 2020
Robert Lee Mays Sr.,76, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Robert was born on August 8, 1943 in Daytona Beach FL to Agnes Elmore. He graduated from Campbell High School and afterward served in the U.S. Army Airborne division. While stationed four years in Mainz, Germany he met and married the love of his life, the former Renate Lang. After returning to the U.S., Robert was employed as the first full time African American police officer at the Daytona Beach police department where he served the community for 23 years. On December 25, 1973, he symbolized his dedication to God by getting baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Robert is survived by two sons- Robert Lee Mays Jr., and his wife Sarah Mays (Whitehead), Reinhart Mays of Daytona Beach, FL, and two daughters- Brenda Mays of Palm Coast, FL, Rebecca Mays of Daytona Beach, FL. Also, siblings- Arthur Hayes, Pamela Washington, Debbie Simmons, Brenda Stewart, Janice Marshall, Lorraine Boyd-Elder, Audrey Carter, and William Elmore (Billy), 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Renate Mays (Lang) in 2014, mother Agnes, siblings Jackie Higgs, Sharon Brown, Barbara Talton, and Loretta Nieves. A viewing will be held on Sat. March 28th 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations 910 W. Michigan St Orlando, FL, 32805: https://www.acommunityfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020