R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star MB Church
Robert Lee Murphy Sr.


1938 - 2019
Robert Lee Murphy Sr. Obituary
Robert Lee Murphy, Sr.
Jan. 17, 1938 - Sep. 21, 2019
A Memorial Service for Mr. Robert Lee Murphy, Sr., 81, Daytona Beach, FL, who passed on September 21, 2019, will be 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Morning Star MB Church with Rev. Evans Smith, pastor, officiating. Mr. Murphy was born January 17, 1938, in Sebring, FL to the late Elijah and Luanna Dinkins Murphy Branch. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Minister Charles W. Branch; siblings, Elijah Murphy, Jr., Dorothy M. Murphy, Omega M. Irvin, David W. Branch and stepson, Leroy Robinson. Mr. Murphy, Sr., leaves to cherish his memory children, Robert L. Murphy, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Sean Murphy, Saint R. Murphy; stepdaughter, Patricia Robinson; grandchildren, Nikki L. Robinson, Starla N. Robinson, Robin Murphy, DeVonte C. Mack, Cherish S. Mack, Shon'tia Murphy, Saint R. Haugabook, Ja'Breona Haugabook, Santana R. Murphy; siblings, Herman Murphy (Connie), Tommy L. Jenkins and Charles S. Branch, Sr. (Minnie); a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin, close friends and community loved ones.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
