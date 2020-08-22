Robert Lee Umbarger09/28/1941 - 08/21/2020Bob departed this life in Ormond Beach, FL on 08/21/2020 to be with his Lord. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Juanita Umbarger; three children; Scott A. Umbarger (Connie), Tracie Delano, Timothy Umbarger; two stepdaughters Cynthia Clark (Rene'), Linda McNeal; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and his surrogate brother Joseph Beauchene (Sue).Bob served in the US Navy from 1958-1962 on the USS Springfield. After leaving the Navy he worked over 43 years for Southworth Mechanical in Richmond, VA. After retiring he moved to Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL in 2007. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed walking on the beach, cruises and short trips with friends. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking, making several clocks, tables and toy boxes for his grandchildren. He loved his family, friends and church prayer warriors.Memorial service at Harbor Baptist Church, Ormond Beach, FL, date and time to be announced at a later date.