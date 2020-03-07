|
Robert Lee (Cree) Wheeler
Dec. 14, 1936 - March 2, 2020
Robert Lee (Cree) Wheeler, who was 83 years old, died peacefully at home on March 2, 2020 at 3:40 a.m. Robert was born in Crossville, Tennessee on December 14, 1936. He moved to Florida when he was 12 years old. A graduate of Mainland High School, Daytona Community College, Police Academy and Rollins College with Masters in Mathematics and Nova Southeastern University with a Masters in Administration and Supervision. Robert has been a long time resident of Daytona Beach, Florida, holding numerous jobs over the years. On March 31, 1956 he married the love of his life, Dorothy C. Thompson. In the late 50's and early 60's Robert was Chief of Lifeguards for the Beach Patrol. He worked as a Police Officer for the City of Daytona Beach while attending college at night. Robert worked for the Volusia County School Board in the capacity as Coach, Teacher and Assistant Principal at Mainland High School and later as an Assistant Principal at Seabreeze High School. In 1988 Robert retired and went to work at the State Attorney's Office for the 7th Circuit under John Tanner as Chief Investigator and in 2008 he retired again. He then stayed busy with numerous projects that required handyman work for family and friends. Robert is known as husband, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, leader, mentor, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Wheeler; his son Creed R. (Randy) Wheeler (Spouse: Carol A. Wheeler); his daughter Barbara S. Wheeler; granddaughter Dione L. Kuhr; grandsons Ryan R. Wheeler, Joseph T. Kuhr III, and Jason J. Kuhr; great grandchildren Cameron, Walter, Zoey, Noah, Lily, Willow, Jayden, Isis and Ivan. His adopted grandson Billy Thomas and his adopted son's family John and Nancy Carr with adopted grandchildren of Madison, DAC, and Maggie. Deceased is his father Creed L. Wheeler; his mother Alice J. Wheeler, and brothers Sydney J. Wheeler and Ronald B. Wheeler. He is also survived by his beloved pet, "Molly", whom he loved dearly. The family wishes in lieu of gifts please consider donating to Halifax Hospice in his name. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM with the Family receiving friends from 12:00 PM until the Service begins on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
