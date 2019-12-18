|
|
Robert Lewis Denham
Sept. 22, 1940 - Nov. 15, 2019
Robert Lewis Denham, age 79, of Hiram, GA, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1940 in DeLand, FL, to his late parents; Charles and Mamie Denham. Mr. Denham worked as a Special Investigator for the state of Florida's prosecutor and was Presbyterian by faith. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Denham of Hiram, GA, daughters; Stephanie and David Sutton of Hiram, GA, Pam and Chip Mills of Florida, Cheryl Denham of Georgia, twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Mr. Robert Lewis Denham will be held on December 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 PM. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019