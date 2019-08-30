|
|
Robert "Bob" Louis Dalphonse
8/22/1939 - 8/28/2019
Robert "Bob" Louis Dalphonse, 80, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Bailey Center in St. Augustine, FL. Born in Berlin, NH on August 22, 1939, Bob graduated from Berlin High School in 1959 and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL in 1974. He was employed by Rockwell and Lockheed as a Space Vehicle Quality Inspector on the Space Shuttle Program under NASA at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He received a Suggestion Award from NASA for an idea which improved operations and a Commendation from Lockheed Space Operations for exemplary Quality Control in preparations for the launch of the Columbia. He served in the US Naval Air Reserve and Army, where he received a Letter of Commendation for the Bay of Campeche Oil Spill Operation. His greatest passion was flying his airplane. He always said there was no better feeling than being as free as a bird. Bob also enjoyed playing cards with friends and was an ardent movie watcher and scuba diver. He also loved traveling. His most memorable moments were going fishing with his Dad. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Anne (McCarthy) Dalphonse. He leaves behind his loving wife, Janet (L'Heureux) Dalphonse of Port Orange, FL; step-son, Michael Beaudoin and companion Patricia Mance of Dallas, TX; step-daughter, Renee and husband Daniel Dietrich of South Daytona, FL; son, Robert S. and wife Ashley Dalphonse of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Daniel Dietrich, Robert S. Dalphonse Jr., Stephen Dalphonse, Bennett Dalphonse, and Sophie Dalphonse; sister, Carole and husband Richard Lamirande of Gorham, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Dr., Port Orange FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Epiphany Catholic Church, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange FL. Burial will be held at a later date at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice & Pallative Care, 200 Health Park Blvd., St. Augustine FL 32086.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8, 2019