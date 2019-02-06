|
Robert Louis Harris
10/14/1937 - 01/26/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Robert Louis Harris, 67, will be 11AM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, Daytona Bch, with Rev. Nathan Mugala, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8PM, today (Thurs, Feb 7) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Friday. Mr. Harris was born on Thursday, October 14, 1937 to the late Fannie Mae Stevenson-Cole and Samuel Cole in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His family moved to Buffalo, NY when he was 5 years old. The Angel of the Lord was sent to carry the soul of Robert to God on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Robert was affectionately known as "Moon Skee" and "Bob" by his loved ones and friends. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Buffalo, New York, and received his bachelor's degree in Special Education from the University of Alabama. His Christian journey began as a child, where he attended Morning Star Baptist Church in Buffalo with his beloved mother, father and sister. He moved to Daytona Bch in 2005 where he continued his Christian Journey. He professed his love and life to Christ and joined Allen Chapel AME Church in 2015. He loved the Lord and studied the bible constantly. His career as a Special Education instructor led him to Riverside High School in Buffalo where he worked to inspire and change the lives of students with special needs. He retired from the Erie County School System in 2005. He enjoyed playing racket ball and listening to music. He collected jazz music and considered himself a Connoisseur of that genre of music. Robert also took pride in his appearance. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 43 years (13 years), LeeAnn Harris; 2 daughters, Eunice Gaskin, Buffalo, NY and Monica Harris, Los Angeles, CA; 2 sisters, Georgia Harris and Ruby Davis, both of Buffalo, NY; 13 grandchildren; special grandson, Martellous Johnson (Gwaina), Buffalo, NY; a great grandchild; 4 sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Harris and Earnestine Sangster, both of Buffalo, NY; Cynthia Beckton, Daytona Bch, and Mary Daniels (Pamela Ruffin), Deltona; a brother-in-law, Willie "Doc" Daniels; special relative, Tony Davis, Daytona Bch; 2 goddaughters, Dinah (Pebbles) Bishop, Buffalo, NY; Charamaine (Boogaloo) Kilpatrick, Daytona Bch; special friends, Kenny Lidge and Tyrone McAllister, Buffalo, NY; Benny Troutman and James Simmons, Daytona Bch; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Robert will be dearly missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019