Robert M. Aiken Jr.
05/14/2019
Robert M. Aiken Jr, 74, of Palm Coast, FL died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, following a long illness. Wife of Debbie and brother of Mary Ann, Tom, Bill, Jonathan, Karen and Drew, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends can visit and remember a good life well lived, on Saturday, June 8 at Clymer Funeral Home 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL 32137. A service celebrating Bob's life will begin at 11:00 a.m, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Road North; Palm Coast, FL. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following organizations: (Click second tab: Donate In Tribute) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The family of Mr. Aiken has entrusted his arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to June 2, 2019