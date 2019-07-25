|
Robert M Ferren
September 30, 1932 - July 24, 2019
Robert M Ferren, 86, New Smyrna Beach, FL, died at 11:40AM July 24, 2019 at Oceanview Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Mr. Ferren was born September 30, 1932 in Olney, Illinois the son of Carrie Mae and Gerrard Ferren. He married Patricia nee. Luke Ferrin September 12, 1954. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Cynthia Ann (Jody) Runyou, Robert Scott (Elizabeth) Ferren, Matthew Steven (Michelle) Ferren, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was retired City Planner for New Smyrna Beach. Graveside services will be held in Casey, Indiana. Share a memory with the family at www.BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019