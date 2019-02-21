Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Menrisky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Menrisky Jr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert M. Menrisky Jr. Obituary
Robert M. Menrisky Jr.
05/24/1944 - 02/20/2019
Bob was 74 at the time of his passing. He was born in New York where he retired from Suffolk County Police Department. Bob moved to Florida in 1981 and started his career at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office where he retired as a Lieutenant in March 2004. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Vicki and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife Vicki of DeLand; his daughter Coleen (Lucas) Atchley of Orange City; his grandchildren Randy Jemison, Kendall and Kaitlyn Atchley; a niece Chelsea (Alec) Woodard of DeLand; a sister Dorothy Hulse of New York and many nieces and nephews out of state. He was preceded in death by his son Randy Grier. In lieu of a public service, Bob requested a small family gathering to spread his ashes in his favorite places. Online condolences may be made at allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now