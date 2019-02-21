|
|
Robert M. Menrisky Jr.
05/24/1944 - 02/20/2019
Bob was 74 at the time of his passing. He was born in New York where he retired from Suffolk County Police Department. Bob moved to Florida in 1981 and started his career at the Volusia County Sheriff's Office where he retired as a Lieutenant in March 2004. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Vicki and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife Vicki of DeLand; his daughter Coleen (Lucas) Atchley of Orange City; his grandchildren Randy Jemison, Kendall and Kaitlyn Atchley; a niece Chelsea (Alec) Woodard of DeLand; a sister Dorothy Hulse of New York and many nieces and nephews out of state. He was preceded in death by his son Randy Grier. In lieu of a public service, Bob requested a small family gathering to spread his ashes in his favorite places. Online condolences may be made at allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019