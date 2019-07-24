|
Dr. Robert (Bob) M. Stroud
July 17, 2019
Dr. Robert (Bob) M. Stroud, 88, of Holly Hill, FL, died on July 17, 2019. Bob was a doctor specializing in arthritis, allergy and immunology in the Daytona Beach area from 1981 until his retirement in 1992. He was born in St. Louis, MO, where he attended Burroughs High School and continued on to Harvard University, and then Harvard Medical School. Bob began his medical career with an internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, and then served two years in the US Army. He continued with a residency in internal medicine at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, and a residency and fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he was awarded a Helen Haye Whitney Fellowship. Following his fellowship, he moved to Warm Springs, GA, where he worked at the Warm Springs Foundation helping to transition the facility from a polio treatment center to instead treat arthritis. After leaving Warm Springs he worked at the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) as a Professor of Immunology. As a research scientist at UAB, Bob and his team made a breakthrough discovery that proved to be an important influence in the field of immunology. During his years at UAB Bob took a research sabbatical in Switzerland and also volunteered on the Ship Hope in Brazil, the first peacetime hospital ship. In 1979, Bob was invited to speak at the Japanese Medical Society, and he and his family enjoyed traveling extensively as the guests of his former students. In 1981, Bob moved to Ormond Beach, FL, where he joined a private practice and specialized in allergy, arthritis and rheumatology. He also served as a professor of medicine at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Bob was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, particularly enjoying his participation in the Men's Breakfast. He was also president of the Ormond Beach Kiwanis Club; a volunteer with Prison Ministries; a member of Toastmasters; and a mentor of students from Seabreeze High School. He was also an avid swimmer, serving as captain of the Harvard swim team and enjoying swimming throughout his life. Bob met and married his wife of 64 years, Gloria Flowers, while in medical school. They had a son, Robert Jr. (Meredith), and a daughter Katherine (Dan) and 4 grandchildren: Dean Stroud (deceased), Parker Stroud, Ada Monopoli and Jack Monopoli. Bob had two brothers (Bill and Brad, both deceased) and is survived by two sisters (Betty and Barbara). A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, August 24th at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a .
