Robert Maurice Speer


1924 - 2020
Robert Maurice Speer
08/27/1924 - 01/13/2020
Robert Maurice Speer, 95, died after a short illness, January 13, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL. He was born, August 27, 1924, in Round Hill, VA. He was a WWII veteran, college graduate, businessman, and most importantly friend to many, and family man. He is survived by his three sons, Charles (Susan) of Webster, NY, James (Lin) of Marina del Rey, CA and John (Margie) of Newark, DE and five grandchildren: Loraine, Veronica, Kevin, Sarah and Qin (Hongda); and one great-grandchild, Olivia, and several nieces and nephews. For a complete obituary see www.baldwincremation.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
