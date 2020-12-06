1/1
Robert Michael D'Ambrose
1938 - 2020
Robert D'Ambrose Daytona Beach Born December 24, 1938, in Newark, NJ and passed away on November 29, 2020 in Daytona. Robert was preceded in death by his loving partner for 26 years Jerrold W. Bradley, his parents Salvatore and Margaret D'Ambrose and his brothers Fred ( Lillian) and Daniel. Robert is survived by his niece Desja Smalling, her son Zayden, her dad Sidney Smalling, (Kyish) and nieces, nephews and cousins, including Daniel, Terri, Dina, Tony, Cheryl, Fred, Richard and their spouses and children. Robert graduated from Seabreeze High School, in Daytona in 1957. He served in the U.S.Army and graduated from the University of Florida in 1966. Robert moved to Chicago after graduation with his college roommate Allen Sampson. They went west to California in 1969 where he met Jerrold. Robert and Jerrold lived and enjoyed life in San Francisco and Sacramento, California. Jerrold passed away in 2004. Robert was employed by the State of California as a legislative tax analyst. He retired in 2006 and returned to Daytona Beach in 2007. Robert's remains together with his partner, Jerrold, will be scattered in a private ceremony in the San Francisco Bay.




Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Oviedo
December 4, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family and friends. May you continue to find comfort in your loving memories and know that God promises to return our loved ones. 1 Thessalonians 4:13,14
