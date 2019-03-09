Home

Robert P. Haddix


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert P. Haddix Obituary
Robert P. Haddix
08/21/1957 - 03/06/2019
Robert P. Haddix, 61, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Robert was born on August 21, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN to David E. and Betty L. Haddix. Bob liked to hunt, garden, and enjoyed the outdoors. Survivors include his siblings Michael David, Mark Allan, and Barbara H. Bode. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL, at 12:00pm. A visitation will be held the same day from 10:00am until the start of the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
