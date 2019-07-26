|
Robert Raymond Montanelli
Dec. 27, 1941 - July 12, 2019
Robert passed away in his own home on July 12, 2019 of cancer. He was born in Chicago on December 27, 1941. He served in the Army for 12 years. He also worked for Volusia County for more than 30 years. Robert leaves behind his wife, Karen, of almost 40 years, his son Dante, who also shared his love of riding motorcycles. Madison, Makenzie and Reyna will also miss their Grandpa Bobby. He also leaves behind many more family members and friends who loved him. Robert will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on August 1st.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019