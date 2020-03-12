|
Robert "Bob" Rhein
02/16/1942 - 03/06/2020
Robert "Bob" Edwards Rhein, 78 of Port Orange, Florida passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side.
Bob was born February 16, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio to Gilbert Rhein and Mary Leah Edwards. He graduated from Purdue University and earned his masters degree at Rollins College.
He practiced engineering for over 25 years before becoming a prominent local Real Estate Broker and Commercial Property Manager in the Volusia County area and served on several local committees.
His passion was golf and he was proud of his game. He enjoyed telling stories about growing up on his family's farm and spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. His memory will forever be cherished by so many dear cousins and close friends.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Antonia "Kathy" Hughes, his loving daughter, Lisa Rhein-Carrasco, her husband, Amauri "AC" Carrasco and their children, Sabrina and Ariana, his sister, Donna E. Rhein and his step-children, Gretchen Correa, Carrieanne Hughes, Nicole & Edgar Soto, Stephanie & Michael Cathey, Robert Hughes, Michelle Hughes and their children, Liam Babcock, Lennon and Jagger Cathey and Edgar A. Soto, Jr. and his dear cousins.
A Celebration Of Bob's Life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2pm at 5459 Carmody Lake Dr. Port Orange, FL 32128.
In leu of flowers the family asks you consider donating to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, Palm Coast, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020