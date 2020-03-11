|
|
Robert (Bob) Roy Collins
October 20, 1944 - March 8, 2020
Robert died unexpectedly on March 8th of a massive heart attack in Welsey Chapel, FL. Robert was on his way to his son's house in Port Orange the morning of this tragedy and was looking forward to moving back to the Daytona beach area in the next few months but never made it. He was born in Washington, D.C. to Roy and Mary Collins. Robert became a postal carrier in the Washington D.C. area before retiring and moving with his wife and 2 sons to Port Orange. Robert started Brigadoon Fish Camp on Rose Bay in 1983 and quickly became famous for his Maryland styled steamed blue crabs. After his sons finished school Robert then relocated to Las Vegas to enjoy one of his favorite pastimes Gambling. Robert also enjoyed cooking, Sunday dinners, fishing, watching old western movies,watching football & NASCAR, spending time with his sisters and brother-in- laws, playing games and storytelling. Robert befriended many strangers who were in need and always would help them with whatever they needed asking for nothing in return. Robert and his wife Violet finally moved back to Florida to be around his family in 1997. Robert was predeceased by his father Roy, mother Mary, brother Billy, wife Violet and son Justin. He is survived by his son Jason, grandson Devin, great grandson Brayden and six sisters Lois, Pat, Tina, Linda, Janice and Sharon. Robert had many nephews,nieces and very loving friends. He also leaves behind his beloved cat "Toes". Due to his wishes there will be no service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020