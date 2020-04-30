Home

Robert S. Scherer


1924 - 2020
Robert S. Scherer Obituary
Robert S. Scherer
September 26, 1924 - April 29, 2020
Robert Stephen Scherer of Pt. Orange passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020. Robert was born in Suffern, NY, and graduated from Ramsey High School in Ramsey, NJ. He then joined the US Army in 1944 and served in the 106th Artillery Division, his tour of duty including the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. Discharged from service in 1945, he began a 40 year career with AT&T and its long distance division, Long Lines, and retired in 1985 before moving to Pt. Orange. "Bob" is survived by his wife of 67 years, Laurie, son William Ward (Pt. Orange, FL), daughter Sally Winter (Canton, GA), and their four grandchildren Julia Ward, Kendall Ward, Charles Winter, and Holly Winter. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
